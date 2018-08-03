First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 381.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter worth $151,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $206,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $234,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $165,551.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,143.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $220,052.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,585 shares of company stock worth $773,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar opened at $53.59 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.85.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

