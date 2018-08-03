First Quadrant L P CA Takes Position in HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 2,619.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Lara May & Associates LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $4,176,366.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,271 shares of company stock worth $13,591,907. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.