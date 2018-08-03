First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 76,271 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $158,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $198,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $235,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $927,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,771,807.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 103,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,799,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,700,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,553 shares of company stock worth $13,133,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Barclays lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics opened at $17.17 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.84 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

