First National Trust Co Has $3.37 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

