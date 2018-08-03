First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,523 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 98.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $391,393.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $175,126.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,022 shares of company stock worth $31,567,674. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial opened at $95.77 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.98 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.95.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

