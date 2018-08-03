First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.74 Million Position in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 62,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

NYSE AVY opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $1,464,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

