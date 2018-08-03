First Manhattan Co. Has $25.95 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp (NVRO)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $25,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2,245.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $102.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $532,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

