First Manhattan Co. Has $22.54 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $22,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,258.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 4,674 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $356,018.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,266. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

