First Manhattan Co. Has $17.76 Million Holdings in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Prestige Brands were worth $17,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Prestige Brands by 135.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Prestige Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Prestige Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Jean A. Boyko sold 20,528 shares of Prestige Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $757,688.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Prestige Brands had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $253.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Brands Company Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

