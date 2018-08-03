First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Harrison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $284,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,028.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paribas Bnp sold 1,530,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $42,166,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,830,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,834,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $20,962,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $14,396,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 18.7% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,685,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,930,000 after purchasing an additional 422,761 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 206.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 271,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,597.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

