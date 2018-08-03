First Hawaiian (FHB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

FHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America raised First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of First Hawaiian traded down $0.09, reaching $28.60, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,048,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.41. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.18 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $555,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Harrison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $284,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,028.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,830,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,834,800. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

