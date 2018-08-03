First Data (FDC) Receives Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Data’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

FDC has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Data from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of First Data traded down $0.12, hitting $23.87, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 180,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48. First Data has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $24.25.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First Data will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $408,633.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Gelb sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and sold 149,412 shares valued at $2,948,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDC. Tobam bought a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,746,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in First Data by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in First Data by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,149,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

