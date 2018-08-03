First Busey (BUSE) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media stories about First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Busey earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.1470684309716 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Busey from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

First Busey traded down $0.44, hitting $31.24, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . 4,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. First Busey has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $83.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.85 million. sell-side analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

