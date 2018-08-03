First Bank & Trust Has $812,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (DHR)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,198 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,877,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,818,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,840,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,851,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,220,000 after acquiring an additional 135,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 170.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,756,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

In related news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,312.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,163,503.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,875 shares of company stock worth $20,246,147. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

