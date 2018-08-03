First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) EVP Susan A. Norton Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) EVP Susan A. Norton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Bancorp traded down $0.06, reaching $31.07, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791. The firm has a market cap of $335.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.31%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.