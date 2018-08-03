FireEye (FEYE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded FireEye from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FireEye from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.51.

FireEye traded down $0.43, hitting $14.96, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,682. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 0.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $55,346.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $266,131.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,414 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 120,879 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

