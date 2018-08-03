FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (IMXI) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FINTECH ACQUISI/SH (NASDAQ:IMXI) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of IMXI opened at $9.68 on Monday. FINTECH ACQUISI/SH has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

FINTECH ACQUISI/SH Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company, which is formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business transaction. The company was founded on May 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

