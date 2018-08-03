FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Elecosoft (ELCO)

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of Elecosoft remained flat at $GBX 79 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,015. Elecosoft has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.16 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.90 ($0.73).

About Elecosoft

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

