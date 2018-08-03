Financial Survey: Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) versus US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ: CVTI) and US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Covenant Transportation Group and US Xpress Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Transportation Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 US Xpress Enterprises 0 0 7 0 3.00

Covenant Transportation Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. US Xpress Enterprises has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given US Xpress Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe US Xpress Enterprises is more favorable than Covenant Transportation Group.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Transportation Group and US Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transportation Group 9.09% 10.06% 4.33% US Xpress Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covenant Transportation Group and US Xpress Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transportation Group $705.01 million 0.76 $55.43 million $0.84 34.92 US Xpress Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.41 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

Covenant Transportation Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than US Xpress Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Covenant Transportation Group beats US Xpress Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage services and accounts receivable factoring. It serves transportation companies, such as freight forwarders, less-than-truckload carriers, and third-party logistics providers; and traditional truckload customers, including manufacturers, retailers, and food and beverage shippers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 2,559 tractors and 7,134 trailers. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its non-asset-based truck brokerage network. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of approximately 6,800 tractors and approximately 16,000 trailers, including approximately 1,300 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.