Financial Survey: Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX) and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.6% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -1,568.29% -51.23% -44.59% Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals -843.54% -246.01% -103.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Accelerate Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 160.18%. Given Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 281.52 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -18.79 Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals $7.54 million 15.84 -$18.48 million ($0.52) -4.25

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics. Accelerate Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals beats Accelerate Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

