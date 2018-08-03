Financial Contrast: Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) and Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) and Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 28.19% 11.15% 1.19% Valley National Bancorp 16.35% 8.56% 0.86%

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westamerica Bancorporation and Valley National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 2 2 0 0 1.50 Valley National Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $54.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.17%. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.96, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and Valley National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $190.46 million 8.60 $50.02 million N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $945.86 million 4.17 $161.90 million $0.69 17.25

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Valley National Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily consisting of indirect automobile loans. Westamerica Bancorporation operates through 82 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks, such as fixed rate securities and federal funds; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance products; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leases, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 237 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

