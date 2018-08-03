Financial Contrast: Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) versus Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $43.76 million 2.79 $6.25 million $2.82 15.50 Capitol Federal Financial $335.38 million 5.42 $84.13 million N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Salisbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 14.93% 8.16% 0.80% Capitol Federal Financial 28.26% 6.66% 1.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.8% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Salisbury Bancorp and Capitol Federal Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capitol Federal Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Salisbury Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.70%. Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Capitol Federal Financial.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Salisbury Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts, as well as through its main office located in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. It operates a network of 47 branches, which include 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

