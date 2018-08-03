Financial Comparison: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) & Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ: TRST) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 26.07% 11.98% 1.13% Southside Bancshares 24.55% 9.07% 1.04%

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Southside Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $187.33 million 4.74 $43.14 million N/A N/A Southside Bancshares $224.95 million 5.48 $54.31 million $1.89 18.60

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Volatility and Risk

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Southside Bancshares pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 2 0 0 2.00 Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

TrustCo Bank Corp NY currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.54%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit sharing trusts. Further, it provides retirement planning services; and operates 157 automatic teller machines. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 145 offices in New York, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont. TrustCo Bank Corp NY was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, Austin, Diboll, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Cleveland, Splendora, Jasper, Pineland, Hemphill, and San Augustine; and a network of approximately 84 automated teller machines, as well as trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

