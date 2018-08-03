Financial Comparison: Cutera (CUTR) & Trimedyne (TMED)

Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cutera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cutera and Trimedyne’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $151.49 million 3.63 $29.99 million $0.77 52.47 Trimedyne $4.70 million 0.20 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Cutera has higher revenue and earnings than Trimedyne.

Risk and Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimedyne has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 18.54% 16.12% 9.87% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cutera and Trimedyne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 3 0 2.60 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.66%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Summary

Cutera beats Trimedyne on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin rejuvenation. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; and CoolGlide, as well as myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Trimedyne

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

