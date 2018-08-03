Financial Comparison: Blackhawk Network (HAWK) vs. WMIH (WMIH)

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ: HAWK) and WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Network and WMIH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Network $2.23 billion 1.16 -$155.76 million ($2.77) -16.30 WMIH $7.89 million 37.62 $25.88 million N/A N/A

WMIH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blackhawk Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of WMIH shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of WMIH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Network has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Network and WMIH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Network -7.01% -21.14% -5.06% WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blackhawk Network and WMIH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Network 0 13 1 0 2.07 WMIH 1 0 2 0 2.33

Blackhawk Network currently has a consensus target price of $46.03, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. WMIH has a consensus target price of $1.72, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Given WMIH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than Blackhawk Network.

Summary

WMIH beats Blackhawk Network on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. provides a range of prepaid gift, telecom, and debit cards in physical and electronic forms; and related prepaid products and payment services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The company distributes closed loop gift cards in the areas of digital media and e-commerce, dining, electronics, entertainment, fashion, transportation, home improvement, and travel; non-reloadable open loop gift cards; and prepaid wireless or cellular cards that are used to load airtime onto the prepaid handsets, as well as sells handsets. It also offers general purpose reloadable (GPR) cards; and Reloadit, a GPR reload network product that allows consumers to reload funds onto their previously purchased third-party GPR cards. In addition, the company provides incentives solutions comprising solutions, which allow businesses to manage consumer incentive programs, including in-store, online, or mail-in rebate processing; a hosted software platform for managing sales person and sales channel incentive programs; bulk prepaid card ordering systems and Websites to allow business and incentive program clients to use prepaid cards as part of their incentive and reward programs; direct-to-participant fulfillment services for prepaid cards, checks, and merchandise; and employee engagement programs. Further, it offers Cardpool that provides an online marketplace and various retail locations to sell unused gift cards; digital services for online and mobile applications; and card production and processing services to its prepaid gift and telecom content providers. The company distributes its products through grocery, convenience, specialty, and online retailers. Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

