Financial Analysis: Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (LILAK) vs. Time Warner (TWX)

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C (NASDAQ: LILAK) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Time Warner has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.1% of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Time Warner shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C does not pay a dividend. Time Warner pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and Time Warner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C 0 4 1 0 2.20 Time Warner 0 17 4 0 2.19

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C presently has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Time Warner has a consensus target price of $103.22, indicating a potential upside of 4.50%. Given Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C is more favorable than Time Warner.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and Time Warner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A Time Warner 17.33% 19.99% 8.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C and Time Warner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.47 $5.25 billion $6.42 15.38

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C.

Summary

Time Warner beats Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies. It also operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets. The company provides its services in 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean under the brands of C&W, BTC, Flow, Móvil, VTR, and Liberty. Liberty Latin America Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

