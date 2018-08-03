FIG Partners Weighs in on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Analysts at FIG Partners lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill set a $31.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida opened at $30.09 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 38.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 652,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles K. Jr. Cross sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $51,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Goldman sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,014 shares of company stock valued at $150,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

