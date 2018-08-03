FIG Partners Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC)

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) – Analysts at FIG Partners cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chemical Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Chemical Financial stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. Chemical Financial has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $59.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

In related news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $968,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHFC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its holdings in Chemical Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 299,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemical Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chemical Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Chemical Financial by 296.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chemical Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,269,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

