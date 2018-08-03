FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Receives $76.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,053,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,230 shares of company stock worth $15,857,846. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in FibroGen by 15.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 61.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 526,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,949,000 after purchasing an additional 201,289 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FibroGen by 19.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,053,000 after purchasing an additional 194,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in FibroGen during the second quarter worth approximately $20,002,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen traded down $1.80, reaching $61.15, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 27,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,185. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 102.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

