Ferro (FOE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOE. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Ferro traded up $0.18, hitting $23.00, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,835. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.68. Ferro has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.06 million. Ferro had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that Ferro will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $262,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 28.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,417,000 after acquiring an additional 942,354 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ferro by 405.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 152,626 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ferro by 25.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,560,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 319,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 581,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 69,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.