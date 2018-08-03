Federated Investors (FII) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Federated Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 47.2726927007193 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FII shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.50 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of Federated Investors stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 8,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,398. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Federated Investors has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Federated Investors will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Farrell bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,178. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

