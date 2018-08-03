Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.13-6.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust opened at $126.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $106.41 and a 12 month high of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $2,381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

