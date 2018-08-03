FBL Financial Group (FFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 26.03%.

FBL Financial Group traded up $2.65, hitting $83.70, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FBL Financial Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.