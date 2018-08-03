Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Workhorse Group (WKHS) Stock Price

Headlines about Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Workhorse Group earned a news impact score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.359680685352 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.27.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 423.16% and a negative return on equity of 620.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

