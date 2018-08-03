Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.78. 576,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 657,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,143.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 113.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 201.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.