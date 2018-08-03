Fastcoin (FST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Fastcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Fastcoin has a total market cap of $338,079.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fastcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fastcoin

Fastcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fastcoin’s official website is www.fastcoin.ca

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

Fastcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fastcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

