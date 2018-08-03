Factorial Partners LLC Invests $1.16 Million in nVent Electric PLC (NVT) Stock

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. nVent Electric accounts for approximately 1.0% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,477,536.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 698,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,663,246.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,892,194 shares of company stock worth $48,477,241 over the last quarter.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

