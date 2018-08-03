F.N.B. (FNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of F.N.B. from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE FNB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 80,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,432. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $69,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Gurgovits bought 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $55,026.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 256,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,568.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,270 shares of company stock valued at $164,780. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,295,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,088,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,888 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,698,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,400 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,563,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Consumer Finance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

