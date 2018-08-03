EZCORP (EZPW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. EZCORP had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EZCORP traded up $0.10, hitting $11.05, on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 27,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,861. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.