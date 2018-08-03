Eyenovia (EYEN) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eyenovia earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.979721767681 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Eyenovia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,291. The company has a market cap of $57.14 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $39,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

