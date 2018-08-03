Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.98.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $79.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.