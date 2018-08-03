Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Raised by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 136,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 31.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 25,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 203,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $345.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.98.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

