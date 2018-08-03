Extreme Networks (EXTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXTR. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 1,959,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,921. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $959.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,308,500. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 890,753 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,376,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 453,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 663,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 355,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

