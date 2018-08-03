Extreme Networks (EXTR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXTR. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 1,959,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,921. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $959.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,326.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,308,500. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extreme Networks by 1,163.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 890,753 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,036,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Extreme Networks by 49.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,376,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 453,694 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 663,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 355,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
