Express Scripts (ESRX) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.68.

Shares of Express Scripts opened at $77.98 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Express Scripts will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,062.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the second quarter worth about $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the first quarter worth about $1,129,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the first quarter worth about $1,529,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

