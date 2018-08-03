Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TLP Group LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,334.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $76.67 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 2,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $175,732.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,669.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

