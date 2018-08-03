Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 97,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

EMR stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.