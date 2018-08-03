Exelon (EXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon updated its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.90-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Exelon traded up $0.27, reaching $42.56, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 92,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,583. Exelon has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Exelon Company Profile

