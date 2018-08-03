Exelixis (EXEL) Shares Gap Up to $22.50

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.98, but opened at $22.50. Exelixis shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 201460 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.25% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $1,901,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 540,474 shares of company stock worth $11,212,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

