Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,771,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,569,000 after buying an additional 101,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $149.59 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $119.96 and a 12-month high of $151.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4276 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

