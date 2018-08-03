Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,550 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $23.59 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

